Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal regarding the construction and development targets in all three districts of the division here on Friday.

The commissioner directed timely completion of revenue targets, sale of fertilizers at fixed rates, measures for anti-smog, anti-dengue, corona vaccination campaign, price control and timely completion of development projects.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Noman Yousuf, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Commissioner Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Fayyaz, Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Director Agriculture Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Tayyab.

The commissioner said the administrative officers should take necessary steps to achieve all the targets set by the government in terms of construction and development within the specific time period.