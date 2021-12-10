UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Progress Of Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal regarding the construction and development targets in all three districts of the division here on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal regarding the construction and development targets in all three districts of the division here on Friday.

The commissioner directed timely completion of revenue targets, sale of fertilizers at fixed rates, measures for anti-smog, anti-dengue, corona vaccination campaign, price control and timely completion of development projects.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Noman Yousuf, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Commissioner Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Fayyaz, Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Director Agriculture Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Tayyab.

The commissioner said the administrative officers should take necessary steps to achieve all the targets set by the government in terms of construction and development within the specific time period.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Price Bahawalnagar All Government

Recent Stories

realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplen ..

Realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplendent in Monochromatic Hues

31 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Says Stance on Ukraine's Accession Unch ..

NATO Chief Says Stance on Ukraine's Accession Unchanged

2 minutes ago
 New Round of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks t ..

New Round of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks to Begin in January - Ryabkov

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Continue Constructive Dialogue Wit ..

Russia Ready to Continue Constructive Dialogue With US on Ukraine - Ryabkov

2 minutes ago
 YFK releases pigeons to highlight Kashmir Issue on ..

YFK releases pigeons to highlight Kashmir Issue on Int'l HR Day

2 minutes ago
 IGP orders to abolish VIP counter from ITP licensi ..

IGP orders to abolish VIP counter from ITP licensing branch

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.