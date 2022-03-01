Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in which the ongoing development schemes in the district were reviewed. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, and officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar briefed about the ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program and the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur directed that all the development schemes should be completed within the specific time.

He further said that all the problems related to the construction of the roads should also be resolved. He also instructed that all the encroachments should also be removed.