Meeting Reviews Progress Of Development Schemes Of PP-249, PP-250

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Meeting reviews progress of development schemes of PP-249, PP-250

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Muhammad Afzal reviewed the progress of development projects under the annual development programme on Thursday.

MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, and other administrative officers also participated in the meeting held in the commissioner's office.

The meeting reviewed the progress of 14 ongoing development projects in PP-249 which are being completed with an estimated cost of Rs.

2413.092 million and 19 development projects in PP-250 with an estimated cost of Rs. 1942.825 million.

The commissioner directed that the development projects should be completed on time and the administrative officers should monitor the field effectively. Dr Muhammad Afzal said that the development projects should be completed within a specific period of time and measures should also be taken for the welfare of people. He also stressed that the consultation of parliamentarians in the planning of development projects should be considered on a priority basis.

