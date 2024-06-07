Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Progress Of Development Schemes

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of Commissioner office.

The meeting approved seven development schemes for the construction of roads in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan districts, with an estimated cost exceeding 625 million rupees.

Similarly, a development scheme for local government community development in Rahim Yar Khan district was approved, with an estimated cost exceeding 126 million rupees.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Khalid Iqbal, Superintending Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Waraich, Deputy Director BDA Afzal Ahmed, officers of CDA and other relevant departments, while Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khuram Pervez and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhaun participated through video link.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the development schemes should be completed on time with high quality. He said that the concerned officers should go to the site and ensure the monitoring of the development projects.

In the meeting, Director Development Khalid Iqbal said that Bahawalpur district has two development schemes for highways with a combined estimated cost exceeding 224 million rupees.

Bahawalnagar district has three development schemes for road construction with a combined estimated cost exceeding 274 million rupees, while Rahim Yar Khan district has one scheme for road construction with an estimated cost exceeding 125 million rupees.

