Meeting Reviews Progress Of 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par' Programme

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Meeting reviews progress of 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par' programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The progress of the 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par' programme was reviewed at a high-level video-link meeting held at the Conference Room of Commissioner Office here today under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shahzad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that cleanliness activities were done at 11772 places in the Bahawalpur division during the first week of the programme.

6043 were in Bahawalpur, 3293 in Bahawalnagar and 2436 in rahim Yar Khan. As many as 113 complaints were received on the app, of which 44 were resolved on the same day.

Commissioner said that all concerned departments must play their roles in making the programme successful.

He said that all the available resources must be brought into utilization for the programme.

He said that strict action will be taken against officers who will not resolve the complaints received on the app.

He said that an awareness campaign must be run to apprise people about cleanliness.

