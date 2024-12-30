Meeting Reviews Progress Of Mega Projects In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of mega development projects underway across the division.
Rawalpindi's mega projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Daduhocha Dam, Lei, Kachhari Chowk, Azad Patan Road and Dream Project came under review.
The commissioner directed that the departments should be given tasks with timelines so that their performance could be assessed and for that review meetings must be every other day.
Taking strict notice of the public complaints of road digging for municipal services, he instructed the deputy commissioners to make a proper mechanism for the purpose. No department would be allowed to carry out digging without taking a no-objection certificate from the deputy commissioner concerned, and the relevant department would have to bear the cost for repair and reconstruction of the road, he added.
The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to ensure timely completion of the ongoing development schemes in their districts, and submit a detailed report in that regard.
Stressing the need for improving the monitoring of projects, he instructed that relevant forums should be written letters for pending schemes.
“Test kits” should be installed along with auditing of projects by impartial sources, he added.
He said the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif should be followed for timely completion of development schemes. No deviation from the standard operating procedures would be tolerated, he said adding the officers should not compromise on the quality of materials.
The commissioner directed that the beautification work and restoration of green belts in the city should start simultaneously, and funds should be released to the Parks and Horticulture Authority immediately.
