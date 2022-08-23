UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Development Schemes In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, in a meeting on Tuesday, reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects in Bahawalpur district

In the meeting, ongoing development schemes under Annual Development Program 2022-23, Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP-IV 2021-22), and Community Development Program (CDP-III 2020-21) were reviewed.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Chief Executive Officer education, CEO Health and officers of concerned departments were present.

The DC said the development schemes should be completed on time so that the people of the area can get relief.

Deputy Director Malik Mehboob Elhi Khar said that under the Annual Development Program 2022-23, work on as many as 169 development schemes was in progress.

An Amount of Rs 9374.415 million was released for these schemes, out of which, Rs 441.045 million had been utilized, he added.

Under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP-IV 2021-22), he said, work was undergoing on 126 development schemes while funds of Rs 623.850 million were released for these schemes, out of which Rs 612 million had been utilized.

He further told the meeting that work was in progress on 85 development schemes under the Community Development Program (CDP-III 2020-21). An amount of Rs 787.01 million was released for these schemes, out of which Rs 693 million had been utilized, he added.

The DC said the officers of the concerned departments should go to the field to monitor the development schemes and remove every obstacle that might slow down the pace of work.

