Meeting reviews progress of ongoing development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Project Director Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment Program (PICIIP) Hamza Salik chaired a meeting and reviewed the progress of work on ongoing development projects in the city.

While giving briefing here on Tuesday,Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that pace of work on nine different projects was slow.He added all construction sites should work with full labor and machinery to expedite the speed.

Project Director Hamza Salik instructed officials that payments would not be made to the contractor for the day when the work force of the contractor will not be at the site.

He directed the consultant of Nespak to start work on the delayed project,adding that restoration of roads and streets,after laying the sewerage lines and water supply lines,was part of the project.

He stressed to complete the work of tuff tiles, curve stone and lane line on the shoulders of Khadim Ali road by November 1.

Project Director said that it was the responsibility of the contractor to made full resource mobilization.

'NOC will not be issued for work at the new site unless the contractor shows progress within the stipulated time', he added.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Syeda Amina Maududi, Chief Engineer PICIIP Akhtar Mahmood Abbasi, City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan, Infrastructure Engineer PICIIP Hafiz Muhammad Ahmed, Director Monitoring and Elevation PICIIP Asifa Khaqan, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Watto, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Shahid Farooq Waraich and the convenors of the project were present.