Meeting reviews progress of Phase II of Ab Gaon Chamkenge

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in his office to review the ongoing development work of Phase II of "Ab Gaon Chamkenge Program".

The Deputy Commissioner said that the cleaning work should be done effectively in the rural union councils of the district.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Adeel Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali Syed Gul Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Muhammad Faisal, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmad, CEO Health Syed Tanveer Shah and officers of other relevant departments were present.

While reviewing the cleanliness and drainage under the "Ab Gaon Chamkenge Program" the Deputy Commissioner said that the collection of sanitation fees should be ensured and available machinery should be used for sanitation and drainage work.

Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed said that under Phase II of the "Ab Gaon Chamkenge Program", more than 339,000 activities have been done in 734 villages of the 85 rural union councils of the district.

Under this program, sanitation fees of Rs 1.172 million have been received.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of the District Health Authority to provide the best treatment facilities to the patients in the Primary health centers, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, and other health centers. He said that the doctors and paramedical staff should perform their services passionately.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the relevant officers should successfully perform the anti-polio campaign in this regard.

He said that awareness among the people should be raised regarding the prevention of dengue. He said that the water should not be allowed to stay in one place.

The Deputy Commissioner said that indoor and outdoor teams should work actively in the field and Android user activities should also be increased. The Deputy Commissioner said that the hotspot coverage in the district should be ensured for Dengue. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the matters related to collecting government dues.