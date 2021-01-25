UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Progress Of Price Control In The District

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The performance of price Control in Bahawalpur district was discussed in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over the meeting. He said that Price Control Magistrates must ensure that commodities are sold in markets at fixed prices.

He said that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates must visit the markets on daily basis to implement the government's fixed prices. The meeting was told that Price Control Magistrates visited 7528 places during this month and found irregularities at 768 places. Fine of more than Rs 1.16 million was collected from violators. Deputy Commissioner also directed concerned officers to remove encroachments from markets and other areas.

