Meeting Reviews Progress Of Price Control Under Qeemat App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Meeting reviews progress of price control under Qeemat App

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that Assistant Commissioner and Price Control Magistrates ensure that the items were sold in the markets at fixed prices and action to be taken against overpricing in order to facilitate people.

While presiding over a meeting held to review the progress of Price Control Magistrates under Qeemat App, he said that field visits must be done on daily basis to check the quality, quantity and price of items sold in the markets. The meeting was told that Price Control Magistrates visited 349 places from April 19 to April 22 and found irregularities at 171 places. An overall fine of Rs 485,000 was collected from the culprits.

Cases were registered against 9 persons and 17 culprits were arrested.

Further Probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

