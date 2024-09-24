Meeting Reviews Progress Of Projects Under Human Capital Investment Project
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Ahmar Ali, as part of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project.
Under the program, the government of Punjab is successfully implementing initiatives for better health, economic prosperity, and quality Primary education in 12 selected districts of South Punjab. Officials from the Health Department, Education Department, and Local Government and Community Development participated in the meeting.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning emphasized that the ongoing schemes under the project should be completed in a timely and transparent manner. Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad stressed the need to expedite the completion of development schemes for health centers included in the project to ensure the provision of quality facilities to the public.
Earlier, the District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, Taimoor Shahbaz, briefed about the Punjab Social Protection Authority's Aghosh Program, stating that registered pregnant and breastfeeding women across the district are receiving their payments from selected cash-out agents. He further mentioned that under the Bunyad Program, children are being provided with Early Childhood Care and Education (quality primary education and care) facilities in government schools, while standard furniture, reading corners, and libraries have been established in 400 schools for young children. Similarly, under the Khud Mukhtar Project, productive assets have been distributed to 5,570 households.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adivsor holds Khuli Katcheri2 seconds ago
-
UE VC assumes office8 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests Mepco official for bribe11 seconds ago
-
Polio awareness campaign launched in Abbottabad, 231,000 children to be vaccinated17 seconds ago
-
Chinese university delegation visits PDMA office28 seconds ago
-
13 arrested with drugs, arms31 seconds ago
-
54 police officials promoted11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah14 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Naat organized at female campus of IIUI20 minutes ago
-
Special squad establishes to check overloading in rural areas of Rawalpindi21 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident30 minutes ago
-
Pak-South Korea shares common heritage of Buddhism; Speakers30 minutes ago