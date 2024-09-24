Meeting reviews progress of projects under Human Capital Investment Project

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Ahmar Ali, as part of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project.

Under the program, the government of Punjab is successfully implementing initiatives for better health, economic prosperity, and quality Primary education in 12 selected districts of South Punjab. Officials from the Health Department, Education Department, and Local Government and Community Development participated in the meeting.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning emphasized that the ongoing schemes under the project should be completed in a timely and transparent manner. Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad stressed the need to expedite the completion of development schemes for health centers included in the project to ensure the provision of quality facilities to the public.

Earlier, the District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, Taimoor Shahbaz, briefed about the Punjab Social Protection Authority's Aghosh Program, stating that registered pregnant and breastfeeding women across the district are receiving their payments from selected cash-out agents. He further mentioned that under the Bunyad Program, children are being provided with Early Childhood Care and Education (quality primary education and care) facilities in government schools, while standard furniture, reading corners, and libraries have been established in 400 schools for young children. Similarly, under the Khud Mukhtar Project, productive assets have been distributed to 5,570 households.