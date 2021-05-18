Meeting reviews progress of vaccination in Bahawalpur division

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A meeting was held to review the progress of coronavirus vaccination in Bahawalpur Division at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal and attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Atta Khan, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Iqbal Makool, District Coordinator Preventives Dr Zakir Ali and others.

The meeting was told that there were 46 vaccination centres operating in Bahawalpur Division from where thousands of people have got vaccinated.

28 of these are in Bahawalpur district, 10 in Bahawalnagar and 8 in Rahim Yar Khan. Commissioner directed to ensure the following of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit in order to put a check on the spread of this fatal disease.

He said that a strategy must be devised in this regard in the light of recommendations from the Advisory Committee and Research Committee.