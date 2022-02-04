UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Progress On Beautification Projects In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Meeting reviews progress on beautification projects in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Planning and Development on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on uplift and beautification project of urban centers and bazars in the newly merged districts.

Deputy Commissioners of districts concerned presented progress work in this regard.

Additional Chief Secretary directed concerned officials to ensure quality work through monitoring in ongoing projects.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized Rs 5 billion plan to promote economic activities in the urban centers and bazaars of the merged districts and tribal sub-divisions.

The urban centers of the integrated districts and sub-divisions will boost economic activities in these areas by upgrading the major markets.

