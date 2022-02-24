Meeting reviews progress on development projects in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Interior Haji Shaukat Ali chaired a meeting to review the progress on development projects in Peshawar here Thursday.

The meeting was given a comprehensive overview regarding improvement in ongoing Project NADRA Mega Centre and Ring Road in Peshawar, said a news release.

It was decided that a joint visit of Mega Center would be made within next 10 days in which all facilities would be reviewed.

This is the most important and big project in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of NADRA and passport facilities. Passport, Identity Card, Verification board, Succession Certificate, all other facilities related to NADRA and Passport would be provided under one roof.