Meeting Reviews Progress On Naya Pakistan Housing Project

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:38 PM

A meeting was held on Friday at Civil Secretariat to review progress made on the Naya Pakistan Housing Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting was held on Friday at Civil Secretariat to review progress made on the Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah, SMBR Shaukat Ali, Chairman P&D Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq, DG Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency Liaqat Chatha and General Secretary Punjab Housing Task force Atif Ayub attended the meeting.

The meeting took a detailed review of different matters including acquiring land in different districts and release of funds for the project.

Housing Minister Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that identification of suitable land-spots in different districts was continuing and added that a number of options were being reviewed to ensure participation of private sector and other stakeholders.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that foolproof financial management was being made for the success of Naya Pakistan Housing Project so that the project of providing housing units to low-income families may not be limited to papers.

The chief secretary said that Naya Pakistan Project was a priority of the Punjab government and instructions had been issued to further expedite the scope of work on the project.

