Meeting reviews progress on 'New Peshawar Valley' project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting regarding the flagship housing project of the province 'New Peshawar Valley' was held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress so far made and the proposed timelines for completing the ongoing steps under the project.

The meeting was informed that intimation letters of the plots for land owners under the land sharing formula were ready. A suitable place for the site office of the project will be finalized within the next couple of days whereas the PC-1 for the construction of the site office has also been prepared. It was informed that the establishment of site office and deployment of police personnel for security will be done simultaneously.

The meeting was further informed that 13898 kanals of land had also been verified by the deputy commissioner.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, emphasizing the need to ensure speedy implementation of the project, directed the relevant authorities to immediately arrange a temporary site office for the project and to ensure the deployment of police personnel for security as well. However, he directed them to ensure construction of the permanent site office on fast track basis.

The Chief Minister further directed that intimation letters should also be issued to the land owners by 25th of this month. He made it clear that the implementation of this important project was among the priorities of the provincial government for which all necessary steps and initiatives need to be completed within the stipulated timelines.

Later on, the forum also discussed and reviewed some important matters of Peshawar Development Authority with special focus on the proposed action plan related to sanitation, plantation, security and other important issues in Hayatabad phase-5.

On the occasion, PDA was directed to identify suitable places for plantation and green belt etc in Hayatabad and University Road as well. Proposals regarding improving the security of Hayatabad Phase-V were also considered.

The Chief Minister said that Hayatabad Phase-V was also a part of Safe City Project adding that the implementation of the Safe City project will be started from Hayatabad as a pilot project. However, the Chief Minister said that if there was an urgent need for fencing or gates in Hayatabad, a plan should be prepared and presented in this regard.

Mahmood Khan also emphasized on the need for planting trees at empty spaces along the BRT corridor and other places available in Peshawar adding that such sustainable plants should be selected for the purpose which can become strong trees with the passage of time. This will not only increase the beauty of the city but will also have a positive impact on the overall environment, he added.

Special Assistant to CM for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Special Secretary Masaud Younas, Commissioner Peshawar, CCPO Peshawar Director General PDA and other officials attended the meeting.