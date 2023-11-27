Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initiated under AIP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A progress review meeting on release of required funds needed for ongoing development schemes initiated under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Fata for the period of next four months was held here under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Tribal Affairs, Dr Aamir Abdullah here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed in detail funds required for various ongoing development schemes in Communications and Works (C&W) Irrigation, Agriculture, Livestock Fisheries, Forestry and Environment, Food, Elementary and Secondary and Higher education, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Sports & Youth Affairs and the board of Revenue for the period from November 2023 to February 2024 in detail.

Besides, Secretary Communications and Works, Idrees Khan Marwat, Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr Muhammad Israr, Secretary food Zarif Al Maani and Special Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Department Muhammad Zubair, Secretary Environment, Khuda Bakhsh and Director General (DG) Sustainable Development Unit (SDU), Planning and Development Department Adil Saeed Safi, other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The caretaker minister directed that all those projects which are near completion should be completed on a priority basis to pass on their benefits to the people. He, on this occasion, also directed the completion of the needed biometric system in connection with a scholarship programme for the promotion of literacy in the merged district by the end of next month.

He also directed the inclusion of the release of salaries to the teaching staff of community schools in the merged districts in the priorities. He urged the initiation of a double shift programme on a need basis and holding of sports activities at local levels, saying efforts would be made for the provision of required funds in this regard.

The caretaker minister directed the completion of the first phase of the comprehensive tube-wells scheme at Shalman (Landi Kotal) before January 15 and also sought details of the completed drinking water schemes.

He directed the department to make suitable arrangements to prevent further decline in underground water tables and measures to prevent the wastage of rainwater and especially to save the water of big buildings.

The caretaker minister also sought details of the released funds for a scheme of waste disposal in Upper, Lower and Central Tehsils of district Kurram and progress made in relation to the acquisition of land so far in this regard.

He also directed the holding of a meeting of the concerned agencies and departments for the selection of a suitable site for the establishment of the District Sports’ Complex in District North Waziristan Upper and sought progress on the responsibility of demarcation between some merged districts from the Board of Revenue (BoR)

The caretaker minister also directed the Fisheries Department to promote fisheries in the merged districts and start fish production in the reservoirs of the dams in these districts.