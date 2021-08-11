UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Progress On Peshawar-D.I. Khan, Dir Motorways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:54 PM

Meeting reviews progress on Peshawar-D.I. Khan, Dir Motorways

A meeting held here Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair reviewed in detail progress so far made on Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway, Dir Motorway and other projects of communication sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ):A meeting held here Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair reviewed in detail progress so far made on Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway, Dir Motorway and other projects of communication sector.

Besides, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Communications & Works, Ijaz Ansari, Managing Director (MD) Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress made on the proposed 365-KM long Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway and 30 KM long Dir Motorway projects. It was told that PC-I of Peshawar- D.I Khan Motorway project had been approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and was placed on the draft agenda of upcoming Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for inclusion in CPEC portfolio.

The meeting was further told that commercial and financial feasibility of the project had also been approved for its implementation under Public Private Partnership.

While briefing the forum about Dir Motorway project the meeting was apprised that, the PC-I of the project had also been approved by CDWP while work on financial and commercial feasibility was also in progress for its implementation under Public Private Partnership.

Regarding Swat Motorway Phase-II project, it was informed that purchase of land for the said project was also in progress. The chief minister termed these projects as of vital importance for the sustainable development of the province.

He said that the provincial government was taking serious steps for the timely launching of these projects which on completion would promote trade activities in the province besides providing quality transport facilities to the people.

The chief minister, on the occasion directed the quarters concerned to ensure progress on these projects as per the stipulated timelines.

