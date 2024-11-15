Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Progress On Projects Underway With Support Of International Partners

Published November 15, 2024

Meeting reviews progress on projects underway with support of international partners

Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Dr. Kazim Niaz and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Friday jointly chaired a meeting to review progress on development projects underway in the province with the cooperation of international partners

Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Dr. Kazim Niaz and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Friday jointly chaired a meeting to review progress on development projects underway in the province with the cooperation of international partners.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, representatives of World Bank and Asian Development Bank,Administrative Secretaries of relevant departments,Project Directors and other officials.

On the occasion,meeting was briefed on the progress of development initiatives,challenges and strategies to address them.Key sectors that were review included agriculture,irrigation,tourism,road infrastructure,economic corridors, hydropower projects, flood emergency assistance, urban mobility, human capital investment, renewable energy, institutional support, rural economic development and national health initiatives.

Projects related to the rehabilitation of schools, clean water gravity schemes, afforestation, and other critical areas were also discussed.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Kazim Niaz expressed his satisfaction over progress of the projects and commended efforts of the project directors.

He emphasized the need for expediting flood relief emergency projects to ensure their timely completion and effective delivery of services to the affected communities.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary directed administrative secretaries and relevant authorities to conduct regular reviews of the projects supported by international development partners.

He underscored the importance of adhering to defined timelines and achieving measurable outcomes to maximize the impact of these initiatives.

