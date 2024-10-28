Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Progress On Revenue Matters In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Meeting reviews progress on revenue matters in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking practical measures to address revenue-related issues of people of the area under the chief minister’s Awami Ageda program.

As part of efforts, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan chaired a meeting which was attended by revenue officials besides Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal and Assistant Commissioner Jandola Inamullah.

According to the district administration, the meeting reviewed progress on various revenue matters and steps taken for addressing public issues in this regard.

During the meeting a future strategy was formulated and the deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure transparency and efficiency in revenue matters to provide better services to the citizens.

In this regard, he added that no negligence would be tolerated and prompt action should be taken to address public issues.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Progress Tank

Recent Stories

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

52 minutes ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

6 hours ago
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan