Meeting reviews progress on revenue matters in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking practical measures to address revenue-related issues of people of the area under the chief minister’s Awami Ageda program.

As part of efforts, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan chaired a meeting which was attended by revenue officials besides Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal and Assistant Commissioner Jandola Inamullah.

According to the district administration, the meeting reviewed progress on various revenue matters and steps taken for addressing public issues in this regard.

During the meeting a future strategy was formulated and the deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure transparency and efficiency in revenue matters to provide better services to the citizens.

In this regard, he added that no negligence would be tolerated and prompt action should be taken to address public issues.