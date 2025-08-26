Meeting reviews progress on uplift schemes in Khanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Minister for Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Ayub Khan, chaired an important meeting regarding the development projects of Khanpur Subdivision on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by former provincial minister Yusuf Ayub Khan, Secretary Local Council board Waheed ur Rehman, senior officials of the Local Government Department, officials from the Communication & Works Department, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Elementary & Secondary education, as well as officers of other concerned departments.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the development schemes of Khanpur Subdivision. It was informed that work is ongoing on the establishment of new schools in Haripur district, upgradation of existing schools, reconstruction of damaged schools, and construction of emergency services and tehsil buildings.

Details regarding the progress so far, the incurred expenses, and estimated costs were also presented.

Furthermore, ongoing ADP (Annual Development Programme) schemes related to tourism, sports, and agriculture were also reviewed, and performance reports were presented by the concerned departments.

On this occasion, Minister Arshad Ayub Khan issued clear instructions, emphasizing that timely and quality completion of development projects must be ensured at all costs so that the people can truly benefit from them.

He stressed that corruption or malpractice in any project would not be tolerated, and transparency would be given top priority.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Minister for Local Government thanked all participants and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue taking all possible steps for the province’s development and the welfare of its people.