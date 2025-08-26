Meeting Reviews Progress On Uplift Schemes In Khanpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Minister for Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Ayub Khan, chaired an important meeting regarding the development projects of Khanpur Subdivision on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by former provincial minister Yusuf Ayub Khan, Secretary Local Council board Waheed ur Rehman, senior officials of the Local Government Department, officials from the Communication & Works Department, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Elementary & Secondary education, as well as officers of other concerned departments.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the development schemes of Khanpur Subdivision. It was informed that work is ongoing on the establishment of new schools in Haripur district, upgradation of existing schools, reconstruction of damaged schools, and construction of emergency services and tehsil buildings.
Details regarding the progress so far, the incurred expenses, and estimated costs were also presented.
Furthermore, ongoing ADP (Annual Development Programme) schemes related to tourism, sports, and agriculture were also reviewed, and performance reports were presented by the concerned departments.
On this occasion, Minister Arshad Ayub Khan issued clear instructions, emphasizing that timely and quality completion of development projects must be ensured at all costs so that the people can truly benefit from them.
He stressed that corruption or malpractice in any project would not be tolerated, and transparency would be given top priority.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Minister for Local Government thanked all participants and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue taking all possible steps for the province’s development and the welfare of its people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two buildings, six crushing plants demolished5 seconds ago
-
Shop sealed for selling banned polythene bags7 seconds ago
-
IUB to celebrate Ashra Rahmatullil Aalameen (SAW)12 seconds ago
-
Court directs Adiala Jail's admin to allow PTI founder's lawyers, family members in hearings19 seconds ago
-
Afghan women approach IHC against deportation process21 seconds ago
-
SC seeks details of private company's shares23 seconds ago
-
8 injured in Mandi Bahauddin accident26 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on uplift schemes in Khanpur28 seconds ago
-
Mohtasib takes notice of prolonged traffic jams at Islamabad’s D-Chowk31 seconds ago
-
Muzaffargarh police holds open court to address citizen concerns10 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed among children of miners10 minutes ago
-
100 modern electric buses on their way to Punjab : CM10 minutes ago