Meeting Reviews Progress On Various Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Meeting reviews progress on various development projects

A meeting of development committee was held here Thursday to review pace and progress about on-going as well as new schemes likely to be initiated here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of development committee was held here Thursday to review pace and progress about on-going as well as new schemes likely to be initiated here.

DC Amir Karim chairing the meeting, decided to hold physical audit of different public projects kicked off in different nooks and corners of the district.

Evaluating quality of projects bit by bit, Amir Karim held ultimatum to the authorities concerned to complete them any cost at end of current fiscal year .

He said the up-gradation of roads starting from Nishtar-II to Lar and Eidgah to Kumharanwala square was continued in speedy way with desired direction.

He said, Rs. 338 million and Rs. 1565 million would cost each on completion of CPO Complex and Kumharanwala road.

The up-gradation of Emerson College and Trauma Center in Qadirpur Ran was also running in full swing, he said and added, the work on road starting from MDA to Lodhi Colony would be initiated near future.

