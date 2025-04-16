Meeting Reviews Progress On Various Schemes Under Umbrella Of Ehsaas Program
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 09:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair, reviewed the implementation status of various programs under the umbrella of Ehsaas Program.
These programs include Ehsaas Apna Ghar, Ehsaas Nojawan, Ehsaas Hunar, and Ehsaas Rozgar scheme. Concerned provincial cabinet members, senior officials from concerned departments and partner organizations attended the meeting.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister has directed the relevant administrative secretaries to take full ownership of their respective programs and emphasized that special teams be formed at the departmental level to further improve the implementation of these programs.
Departments must ensure timely execution and progress of their respective programs as per the stipulated timelines and accelerate the process of loan disbursement under these initiatives.
Ali Amin Gandapur said that these are welfare projects of the provincial government and any delay in their implementation will not be tolerated.
He directed that the programs be extensively promoted through social media so that maximum people can benefit from them.
Furthermore, the chief minister directed that all districts of the province be allocated quotas in proportion to their population, and the inclusion of women, persons with disabilities, youth, and the transgender community in these programs be ensured.
During the meeting, the concerned authorities briefed on the progress made so far in implementing the programs.
They informed that two different components of the Ehsaas Nojawan Program have been launched.
The first phase of the Ehsaas Nojawan Program, with a cost of one billion rupees, is being implemented through the Bank of Khyber. Under this program, a total of 9,976 loan applications have been received, and so far, Rs. 110 million have been distributed among 47 youth clusters, while 120 cases are under scrutiny.
The chief minister instructed that the process of handling cases under this program be made simple and brief, and stressed that clear progress should be visible within the next week.
Authorities further informed that the second component of the Ehsaas Nojawan Program has been launched in collaboration with Akhuwat at a cost of two billion rupees. So far, Rs. 200 million have been disbursed, benefitting 1,390 deserving individuals with interest-free loans from various districts.
The process of providing interest-free loans to an additional 2,600 applicants is underway. The chief minister directed that another Rs. 200 million be released immediately for the program.
Similarly, it was informed in the meeting that the Ehsaas Apna Ghar Program has been launched in collaboration with the Bank of Khyber, and the process of receiving applications under this program is ongoing. So far, 14,500 applications have been received from different districts, which are currently under assessment.
In addition, an online portal has been launched for receiving applications under the Ehsaas Hunar Program, for which Rs. 200 million have been released. Besides these programs, the Ehsaas Rozgar Scheme is also being launched at a cost of four billion rupees.
