UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Progress To Resolving Electricity Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Meeting reviews progress to resolving electricity issues

A meeting was held at Wapda House here on Friday to discuss various electricity related issues at Hazara-1 Hazara- 2 ,Khyber, Mardan, Swabi circles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at Wapda House here on Friday to discuss various electricity related issues at Hazara-1 Hazara- 2 ,Khyber, Mardan, Swabi circles.

General Manager (GM) Commercial Choudry Muhammad Yaqoob presided over the meeting which was attended by Superintendent Engineer (SE) Hazara 1 Circle Qazi Muhammad Tahir, SE Hazara-2 Circle Waseem Azam, SE Khyber, SE Mardan, SE Swabi, Xens and ROs.

According to the Pesco's spokesperson, the meeting reviewed progress to reduce losses and enhance recovery rate, full implementation of photo Meter Reading and implementation of Equipment Removal Orders (EROs).

The GM praised the improved performance of few sub divisions and said that negligence would not be tolerated in resolving power supply issues in those areas.

Field Officers were directed to fully implement EROs and power supply be immediately disconnected who not depositing electricity bills.

GM urged the officials to provide facilities to public and guide them in resolving their electricity problems at their doorsteps. GM directed to accelerate the drive against power theft and lodge proper 'FIRs" against the culprits.

GM Commercial emphasized that Pesco's employees have to work as a team with honesty and dedication.

Yaqoob directed field officers to create public awareness for energy conservation and use all means to get public cooperation so that maximum energy could be saved. He asked customers to extend their cooperation to save energy so that uninterrupted power supply could be provided.

Earlier S.Es gave comprehensive presentation regarding the line losses, recovery and pace of developmental works in their respective circles.

General Manager directed all officers to use their energies for the betterment of the company and reduce line losses and enhance recovery as per target already given to them.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Guide Mardan Progress Reading Circle Swabi All General Motors Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.