Meeting reviews progress to resolving electricity issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at Wapda House here on Friday to discuss various electricity related issues at Hazara-1 Hazara- 2 ,Khyber, Mardan, Swabi circles.

General Manager (GM) Commercial Choudry Muhammad Yaqoob presided over the meeting which was attended by Superintendent Engineer (SE) Hazara 1 Circle Qazi Muhammad Tahir, SE Hazara-2 Circle Waseem Azam, SE Khyber, SE Mardan, SE Swabi, Xens and ROs.

According to the Pesco's spokesperson, the meeting reviewed progress to reduce losses and enhance recovery rate, full implementation of photo Meter Reading and implementation of Equipment Removal Orders (EROs).

The GM praised the improved performance of few sub divisions and said that negligence would not be tolerated in resolving power supply issues in those areas.

Field Officers were directed to fully implement EROs and power supply be immediately disconnected who not depositing electricity bills.

GM urged the officials to provide facilities to public and guide them in resolving their electricity problems at their doorsteps. GM directed to accelerate the drive against power theft and lodge proper 'FIRs" against the culprits.

GM Commercial emphasized that Pesco's employees have to work as a team with honesty and dedication.

Yaqoob directed field officers to create public awareness for energy conservation and use all means to get public cooperation so that maximum energy could be saved. He asked customers to extend their cooperation to save energy so that uninterrupted power supply could be provided.

Earlier S.Es gave comprehensive presentation regarding the line losses, recovery and pace of developmental works in their respective circles.

General Manager directed all officers to use their energies for the betterment of the company and reduce line losses and enhance recovery as per target already given to them.