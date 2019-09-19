Meeting reviews project achievements of USPCAS-E at UET

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):The fourth meeting of the steering committee of US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E), UET Peshawar was held here on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain chaired the meeting with officials from USAID, ASU, Higher Education Department and Department of Energy and Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee reviewed the project progress since its inception in 2013. Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Director USPCAS-E presented the five years' progress and achievements.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the USPCAS-E UET Peshawar team for successfully completing five years and becoming the first ever Think Tank and Focal Entity for all energy related issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, the center has achieved its targets in key areas including collaborative research with industry, public private partnerships, introduction of postgraduate degree programs in energy, producing a skilled workforce in the energy field and the U.

S exchange program under which more than 200 graduating students and faculty from UET Peshawar and NUST have spent one semester at the U.S. partner Universities, Arizona State University and Oregon State University.

He said, the exchange program provided a unique opportunity for the students to enhance their research skills and industry awareness. "A high-level meeting with the ASU officials in the United States of America has also discussed the possibility for commencing a dual postgraduate degree program with UET Peshawar in three engineering programs," adding, "a certification course in energy with MIT is also under consideration which would be a landmark achievement of this project," he said.

The meeting was attended by Registrar UET, Engr. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Treasurer UET Nek Muhammad Khan, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Ihsan Ullah, Additional Secretary Energy & Power Department Iftikhar Ahmad and officials from USAID and ASU.