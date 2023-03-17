Meeting reviews public welfare projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Friday has directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district.

While chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress of ongoing development projects, the DC directed the officers concerned to utilize their technical capabilities so that the quality of work could be ensured.

During the meeting, progress on the other ongoing projects was also reviewed and a strategy for their early completion was formulated.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to personally monitor these projects so that quality and timely completion of these projects could be ensured and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.