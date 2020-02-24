Meeting reviews Punjab Highway Patrol performance

UrduPoint.com
Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:19 PM

A meeting was convened at the Central Police Office here on Monday to review the performance of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) with Additional IGP Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan in the chair

The meeting agenda included review of performance reports, audit, welfare, discipline and road safety of commuters.

All regional heads gave presentations on the annual performance of their region, while the PHP force performance, traffic accidents and operations against anti-social elements were also discussed.

Appreciating the performance of Gujranwala and Faisalabad regions at the meeting, Additional IG PHP said that other regions should improve their performance.

The presence of PHP at roads would help bust the criminal gangs and the safety of commuters will increase.

To prevent accidents on the roads, increase registration of cases against rash drivers, the police officer said adding that patrolling should be conducted and pickets should be set up to prevent robbery on highways.

About the clean and green Pakistan campaign, he said that planting trees was a great charity all everyone should take part in it.

The additional IGP said that all regional heads and district officers should make surprise visits in their respective areas.

The meeting was also attended by other officers including SSP Headquarters Shaista Nadeem, Regional SPs and DSPs.

