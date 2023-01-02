Meeting reviews purchasing matters for Eye Bank at Nishtar Hospital

A meeting of Nishtar Hospital officials held here on Monday in which they discussed the matters relating to establishment of Eye Bank and the purchase of its equipment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):A meeting of Nishtar Hospital officials held here on Monday in which they discussed the matters relating to establishment of Eye Bank and the purchase of its equipment.

Matter pertaining to buying of surgical, bio medical and other equipment besides bank's operation were reviewed.

The meeting vowed to keep transparency in purchasing and other affairsChaired by NMC, Principal, Dr Rashad Qamar, it was attended by Nishtar Hospital Bio Medical Engineer, M.Ihsan, AMS Purchase, Dr Nabeel and others.