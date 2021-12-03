Meeting reviews RED phase 2 progress in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Thursday presided over a meeting of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to review vaccination progress of 'Reach Every Door' (RED) phase 2 in different districts.

Special Secretary Saliha Saeed, all additional secretaries and Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir were also present in the meeting while CEOs of all the districts joined the meeting through video link, said a news released here.

Secretary P&SHD directed CEOs to speed up the vaccination process.

He said, "CEOs of all the districts have to play their vital roles in the success of RED vaccination campaign.

He also directed CEOs to achieve their daily targets as their performance would be evaluated on a daily basis.

Special Secretary Saliha Saeed said that in order to make campaign RED phase 2 a more successful venture, the department was mobilizing its teams on UC level. "If we are to get rid of routines of lockdowns and defeat new variants, we have to get vaccinated", she added.