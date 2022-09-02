UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Relief, Rehabilitation Activities In Flood Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting to review relief and rehabilitation activities in flood affected areas of Tank district was held with Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak in the chair at his office.

During the meeting which was held on directives of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division was briefed about officials concerned of the line departments about current situation including relief, damages and rehabilitation activities which are continuing the flood affected areas of the district.

The respective committees submitted reports regarding damages, provision of tents, ration, non-food items among the flood affected people.

District Health Officer Tank informed about the matters pertaining to medical camps.

The meeting also took stock of rehabilitation activities in the flood affected areas and the officials of the Communication and Works(C&W) department briefed about progress on roads and other infrastructure.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak directed all the departments to speed up the relief activities to facilitate people and restore complete normalcy in the flood affected areas.

