Meeting Reviews Renovation Of Badshahi Mosque

Published April 03, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has teamed up with The Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) and other agencies to embark on a significant restoration project for the iconic Badshahi Mosque.

The project is set to revitalize the centuries-old grandeur of this historic mosque and highlight its cultural significance to Lahore and the world.

During a meeting to review the affairs of WCLA, chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the renovation and restoration of the Badshahi Mosque and other historically important sites were discussed. The meeting also contemplated bringing Shalamar Bagh, Jahangir's Tomb, and Noor Jahan's Tomb under the control of WCLA.

As a defining symbol of Lahore, the CM emphasized the importance of restoring the Badshahi Mosque to its original grandeur. He assured that necessary funds for maintenance and renovation would be provided.

The ongoing rehabilitation project from Lady Willingdon Hospital to Badami Bagh is estimated to cost 22 million Euros. The restoration work at 15 out of the 24 historical sites of the Shahi Fort is near to completion, with the Barood Khana royal kitchen's renovation attracting many tourists.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Ibrahim Murad and Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, DG WCLA, commissioner Lahore, secretaries, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and others.

