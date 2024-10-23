Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Repair Works In LESCO Region

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to review the ongoing repair work across the region here at LESCO headquarters on Wednesday.

According to the company's spokesperson, a detailed review of the repair works was done in the meeting and the Chief Executive Officer directed all the concerned officers to personally monitor the repair work and ensure that all repair work is completed in time.

The meeting was also attended by Director HR Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director Customer Services Sarwar Mughal, Director Admin Masooma Adil, Chief Engineer Operations Zaabas Ali, Chief Engineer PIU Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer PMU Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer T&G Zafar Iqbal, Director Complaint Cell Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah and Director Safety Fawad Khalid.

