Meeting reviews revenue collection, vaccination campaign, sugarcane crushing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A high level review meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

The meeting was informed about the Government revenue collection, sugarcane crushing, supply of urea fertilizer, Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, open door policy in Government offices, Coronavirus vaccination campaign, price control and development projects throughout the Division. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Wasim Azhar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Additional Commissioner Coordination Muhammad Faisal Atta, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, MD Cholistan Development Authority Dr.

Saifullah Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Chief Executive Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Iqbal Makwal, Dr Khalid Chandar and officers of other concerned departments were also present. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that development targets should be completed properly. All resources should be utilized for the success of the vaccination campaign. The vaccination campaign should be intensified to control new wave of corona and practical steps should also be taken to implement precautionary measures. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division also directed to achieve the revenue targets, development projects, resolution of complaints received on Citizen Portal.

He said that development projects should be completed on fixed time so that the people can benefit from the fruits of development.