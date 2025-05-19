Meeting Reviews Revenue Matters
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 09:14 PM
A meeting regarding revenue matters was held here at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahryar Shirazi in the chair
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025)
The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and Patwaris of the Rawalpindi Division, a DPR news release said.
Shahryar Shirazi directed all the ACs to hold revenue-related meetings every month, and that all the authorities should be in direct contact with the ACs and send reports about revenue-related cases in the court to them.
He said that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, transparency was being brought in the working of the Revenue Department, with the introduction of modern technology, computerization and digitization.
The aim, he said, was to cleanse the department of corruption and improve its performance. For that all the ACs concerned along with the staff of the Revenue Department should perform their duties with dedication in order to provide maximum facilities to the public.
The Punjab Government was also working round the clock to provide relief to the common man, he added.
