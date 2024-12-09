Meeting Reviews Revenue Reforms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Punjab Land Record Authority Sargodha division focal person Malik Waseem Ahmed met with Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and apprised him of ongoing projects.
He said that a campaign for land distribution has been launched in all four districts. He said that the parcel-based system will give full control to every owner over his land and reduce land disputes and civil cases.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that the digitization of land records would not only prove to be a revolutionary step in the land record system but also become part of the basic database of many other institutions. He also called a meeting of all four deputy commissioners to expedite the process of land distribution. Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, ACR Muhammad Khan, DLO Khurram Shahzad and ARO Bilal Ahmed Lali were also present in the meeting.
