UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Revenue Targets, Price Control, Selling Points Of Sacrificial Animals

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Meeting reviews revenue targets, price control, selling points of sacrificial animals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday said that all resources should be utilized for timely completion of government revenue targets and Revenue Officers should remain active in the field to achieve the targets of collecting government dues.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting to review the targets for agricultural income tax and irrigation tax.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Muhammad Khalid, Additional Commissioner Revenue Syed Tariq Bukhari and other officers were present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed revenue targets, digital land records, recruitment of Patwaris, the establishment of rural revenue centers and other ongoing projects of the Revenue Department.

Earlier, Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar reviewed the performance of price Control Magistrates.

The meeting was informed that 144 Price Control Magistrates inspected 9,841 business centers during the last week and imposed total fines of Rs.1779500 for irregularities and overpricing.

As many as 114 FIRs were registered while 312 persons were arrested on the spot. The meeting was informed that as per government subsidy, a 20 kg bag of flour is available at Rs. 980 while a 10 kg bag of flour is available at Rs. 490 across the division.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed the administrative officers to ensure the provision of facilities at the sales points set up for the sale and purchase of cattle in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

Animals at these sales points should be vaccinated and protected from diseases. Special livestock counters should be set up for this purpose.

He said that all precautionary measures should be taken to protect livestock from lumpy skin disease.

He said that sales points should be set up in remote areas so the traffic does not get disturbed.

Related Topics

Business Traffic Sale Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Price Bahawalnagar Cholistan All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

vivo announces its partnership as the Official Spo ..

Vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qat ..

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz Ahad's collection of writings ..

47 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

1 hour ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

2 hours ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.