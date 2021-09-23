UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Rs 560b ADP Programme Implementation

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:01 PM

Meeting reviews Rs 560b ADP programme implementation

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Thursday directed all departments to ensure timely utilisation of funds and transparency in development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Thursday directed all departments to ensure timely utilisation of funds and transparency in development schemes.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Planning and Development (P&D) Department to review implementation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) worth Rs 560 billion.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that an efficient monitoring system was the key to timely and transparent use of public funds. He said that progress on uplift projects would be reviewed regularly. He directed the officers to keep an eye on quality and pace of work on all schemes.

He said that the departments should identify the obstacles in the way of development projects so that these could be removed as soon as possible.

The CS also appreciated the efforts of the P&D board for timely approval of development schemes.

He said that the performance of the departments in terms of utilisation of funds in the ADP 2020-21 was 'remarkable'.

During the meeting, P&D Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil briefed the meeting about the allocated and released funds as well as their utilisation. He said that out of 4,676 unapproved schemes, 4,259 schemes had been approved, and Rs 205 billion of total Rs 560 billion had been released.

He said the provincial government had allocated 35 per cent of the ADP for south Punjab, while it earmarked Rs 54.2 billion for education and Rs 95.9 billion for the health sector.

Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan Sumbal said the use of funds should be expedited at the level of expenditure. He said that as per the direction of the Punjab chief minister, the departments should work hard to complete development projects within the stipulated time period, adding that a third-party audit of all schemes would be carried out.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Progress All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.