Meeting reviews safe destruction of hospital waste

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar chaired a meeting of the District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee that was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday.

CEO Health Dr Anjum Iqbal, DHO Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas, AMS Cardiac Center Dr Ahsan Firdos, AMS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr Muhammad Hamid, Dr Muhammad Saqib, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Syed Fakhar Abbas and other concerned officers were present.

Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas briefed about the District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee.

It was informed in the meeting that the waste of all medical and veterinary hospitals and clinical laboratories is being destroyed through incinerator machines.

All waste decomposition steps are implemented properly. In case of any violation, legal actions would be taken.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance directed that District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee meetings should be held on a regular basis.

He said the waste of public and private hospitals, veterinary hospitals and clinical laboratories should be destroyed through incinerator machines.