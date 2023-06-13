Meeting reviews safety standards in coal mines of Darra Adam Khel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Darra, Amir Nawaz Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss and review safety standards in the coal mines of Darra Adam Khel.

The meeting was also attended by Civil Defense Officer and Mines Safety Inspector.

It discussed measures taken in mines for safety of mine workers and the availability of firefighting and life safety equipment in the coal mines of Darra.

Assistant Commissioner said the safety of miners is a top priority stressing mine owners to adopt needed safety measures to protect the lives of workers in situations of emergency.

He also invited miner owners to the next meeting to discuss standard operating procedures for the safety of labourers working in coal mines.