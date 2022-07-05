Meeting reviews sanitation services at cattle markets in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The meeting of officials of district administration and livestock department was held in Kohat district where they reviewed sanitation and vaccination services at cattle markets on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The deputy commissioner while chairing the meeting directed the livestock and tehsil municipal administration officials to ensure cleanliness and vaccination of all sacrificial animals at cattle markets.

DVM doctors should also visit cattle markets and personally oversee vaccination and sanitation services to prevent spread of lumpy skin diseases and others infections in the animals.

Tehsil chairman, tehsil municipal officers and assistant commissioners and others officials attended the meeting.

Deputy commissioner directed the concerned departments to take special care of cleanliness of government and private cattle markets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and provide best facilities to the people.