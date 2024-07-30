Meeting reviews Sargodha development schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A district coordination committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of convenor Sardar Asim Maken here on Tuesday.

The committee termed the Punjab government's Socio-Economic Registry Program and Agriculture Transformation Plan revolutionary measures for economic development and emphasized the need for wide publicity to ensure the representation of the common man in the programs. It unanimously approved a resolution condemning a murder attack on CEO Health Dr.Asad Aslam. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan, MNA Dr. Zulfikar Ali Bhatti, MPs Rana Manwar Ghos, Taimur Khan, Mian Ikramullah, Mansoor Azam and heads of provincial departments including SP Headquarters Ziaullah Khan.

It expressed concern over pest attack on the kinno crop and asked the Ministry of Agriculture to take emergency measures. The committee, while thanking the Chief Minister of Punjab for the establishment of Sargodha Waste Management Company, said that the sanitation affairs of the city will improve with the cooperation of all municipal bodies.

Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin informed the meeting about development schemes and allocated funds for the current financial year. The Deputy Director of Agriculture gave a detailed briefing on the features of Kisan Card and Agriculture Graduates Internship Programme. Deputy Director Local Government Babar Ranjha briefed the meeting about the operational setup of Waste Management Company and Punjab Socio-Economic Registry. Similarly, CEO Health Dr. Asad Aslam informed it about the Health Monitoring Committee. The committee emphasized the need to ensure foolproof security of the CO Health and other government officials and to promote agriculture graduates internship program, farmers card registration and awareness seminars on Socio Economic Registry on social media so that maximum individuals could benefit from the revolutionary projects of the Punjab government. In the meeting, other issues related to improving the efficiency of government institutions and construction projects were also discussed.