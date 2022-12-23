UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Schemes Of Welfare Deptt

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare Department was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo on Friday.

District Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan,District Health Officer Dr.

Asad Aslam and other members attended the meeting.

In the meeting, performance of field teams of the Population Welfare department was reviewed.

District Officer Population Welfare Malik Aftab Awan gave a briefing aboutongoing schemes under the annual development programme of the departmentin collaboration with the health department.

