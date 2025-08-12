Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Meeting reviews security arrangements

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Regional Police Officer Shehzad Asif Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee (DPC) to review security and administrative arrangements for majalis and processions to be held on Chehlum.

According to Commissioner's office spokesperson here, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of four districts, officials from Special Branch and CTD, members of the Divisional Peace Committee and Ulama of different sects attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the need for foolproof security arrangements in all districts. The Commissioner highlighted the importance of coordination among administrative departments, security agencies, and peace committees to ensure a peaceful environment.

He urged the participants to verify information before sharing it on social media to prevent any misinformation. The Commissioner assured that exemplary and foolproof arrangements would be made for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal as well.

During the meeting, ulama of different sects appreciated the efforts of the administration and police and assured full cooperation. The participants emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony and peace in the region.

The RPO directed strict adherence to law and order during the processions and majalis.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together to ensure peace and harmony during Chehlum and other religious events.

