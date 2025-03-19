Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Security Arrangements For Ali Day

Published March 19, 2025

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday chaired an important meeting to review security arrangements on Ali Day being observed on Saturday

Ulema, members of Peace Committee and Anjuman Tajran, and senior officers of police and district administration attended the meeting, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Various issues regarding the Ali Day came under discussion.

It was decided that best arrangements would be made on the Day with mutual coordination and cooperation of police, district administration and civil society.

The police would ensure effective security and traffic arrangements, while organizers of all processions to be brought out to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS) would ensure adherence to time and routes.

CPO Hamdani observed that the scholars, Peace Committee and Anjuman Tajran played an important role in establishing exemplary peace in Rawalpindi.

He assured that the police would make foolproof security arrangements made for the processions, and sought the cooperation of civil society in that regard.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for the security and peace of the country and the nation.

