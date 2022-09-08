Meeting reviews security arrangements for Chehlum, Data Urs

A peace committee meeting, held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Thursday, reviewed security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ali Hajvery (RA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A peace committee meeting, held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Thursday, reviewed security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ali Hajvery (RA).

The meeting was participated by the peace committee administration and members. The DC directed the officers concerned to complete all arrangements within a week.

The Municipal Corporation Lahore ((MCL) was directed to remove encroachments around the shrine of Data Sahib and on the routs of processions and remain available during the congregations. It was also decided that the MCL would be working round-the-clock in three shifts.

A makeshift hospital would be set up to facilitate people in case of emergency.

The DC said that to facilitate citizens and ensuring free flow of traffic in the city, the traffic police and parking company had been assigned to chalk out a comprehensive plan in this regard.

Muhammad Ali said that a control room would be set up in the DC office to monitor processions through CCTV cameras, while police jawans and Civil Defence personnel would be deployed to ensure foolproof security.

He stressed the need for brotherhood and said that scholars of every school of thought should continueplaying their vital role for harmony among people.