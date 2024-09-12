Meeting Reviews Security Arrangements For Eid Milad
Published September 12, 2024
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the disaster management plan and special security arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi on 12th of Rabiul-Awwal, here on Thursday
The District Emergency Board and District Management Authority officials and people concerned attended the meeting, held at the DC office here. The deputy commissioner directed all relevant departments to play their role to ensure security and sanctity of the holy event.
The meeting was also informed about a Disaster Emergency Plan, being implemented to handle any untoward incident on Eid Miladun-Nabi. Throughout the district, 21 ambulances, three fire vehicles, one rescue vehicle, and 14 motorcycle ambulances from Rescue 1122, along with 82 rescuers, would perform their duties. Additionally, all arrangements regarding processions and gatherings emerging around the city have also been completed by Rescue 1122.
The meeting mentioned that Rescue 1122 will also set up points at important locations throughout the city on Eid Miladun-Nabi day. Rescue Control Room can also be contacted at 9250500 and the District Administration's District Control Room at 9250508 for seeking any help.
Participating in the meeting were Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Samira Rubani, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, district and tehsil administration, officers from Punjab Police, Regional Transport, Health Department, Civil Defence, WAPDA, Public Relations, Traffic Police, PTCL, Metropolitan Corporation Department, District Council, Cantonment Board, DRTA, Auqaf Department, Sui Gas, and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company.
