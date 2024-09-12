Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Security Arrangements For Eid Milad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Meeting reviews security arrangements for Eid Milad

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the disaster management plan and special security arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi on 12th of Rabiul-Awwal, here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the disaster management plan and special security arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi on 12th of Rabiul-Awwal, here on Thursday.

The District Emergency Board and District Management Authority officials and people concerned attended the meeting, held at the DC office here. The deputy commissioner directed all relevant departments to play their role to ensure security and sanctity of the holy event.

The meeting was also informed about a Disaster Emergency Plan, being implemented to handle any untoward incident on Eid Miladun-Nabi. Throughout the district, 21 ambulances, three fire vehicles, one rescue vehicle, and 14 motorcycle ambulances from Rescue 1122, along with 82 rescuers, would perform their duties. Additionally, all arrangements regarding processions and gatherings emerging around the city have also been completed by Rescue 1122.

The meeting mentioned that Rescue 1122 will also set up points at important locations throughout the city on Eid Miladun-Nabi day. Rescue Control Room can also be contacted at 9250500 and the District Administration's District Control Room at 9250508 for seeking any help.

Participating in the meeting were Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Samira Rubani, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, district and tehsil administration, officers from Punjab Police, Regional Transport, Health Department, Civil Defence, WAPDA, Public Relations, Traffic Police, PTCL, Metropolitan Corporation Department, District Council, Cantonment Board, DRTA, Auqaf Department, Sui Gas, and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company.

Related Topics

Fire Police Sui Gas Punjab WAPDA Company Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Event All From PTCL

Recent Stories

Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, ..

Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations

12 minutes ago
 Sikh community has special respect for Hazrat Mian ..

Sikh community has special respect for Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A): Ramesh Arora

13 minutes ago
 PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza ..

PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza Fatima

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to conserving marine ecosystem: ..

Pakistan committed to conserving marine ecosystem: President Asif Ali Zardari

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun- ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi

13 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea

IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea

20 minutes ago
Russia recaptures part of Kursk region

Russia recaptures part of Kursk region

20 minutes ago
 CPO orders comprehensive security on Eid Milad

CPO orders comprehensive security on Eid Milad

20 minutes ago
 Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netfli ..

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thri ..

53 minutes ago
 ECB cuts rates again as inflation slows

ECB cuts rates again as inflation slows

16 minutes ago
 Post-induction training course participants visit ..

Post-induction training course participants visit PSCA

20 minutes ago
 SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by priv ..

SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by private citizens

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan