Meeting Review’s Security For Eid-ul-Azha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
A meeting was held here on Tuesday with SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh in the Chair as part of coordination with Ulema to review security arrangements for Eid ul Azha
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held here on Tuesday with SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh in the Chair as part of coordination with Ulema to review security arrangements for Eid ul Azha.
The meeting discussed security arrangements with Ulemas at SSP office's conference room.
Members of the peace committee attended the meeting. SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh welcomed all the participants of the meeting and said that the best security and traffic arrangements would be made on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Police will make all out efforts to maintain law and order, the SSP said and added that effective patrolling would be ensured to keep an eye on suspects.
