Meeting Reviews Security For Muharram
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Tuesday.
RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CPO Kamran Adil, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Shahab Aslam were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners of other districts, DPOs participated through video link.
The peace committee members from all four districts of the division also attended the meeting.
The commissioner welcomed the scholars and appreciated their efforts to establish peace in the division.
She said that of law and order is a priority during Muharam, adding that the administration of all the four districts and police have completed all arrangements.
The commissioner urged the scholars to continue their efforts for the promotion of religious harmony, tolerance, unity, patience and brotherhood. The ulema should take care of each other's feelings, she said.
The RPO commended the role of the scholars in establishing peace. He said that meetings have been held at every tier. The scholars expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements.
Deputy Commissioners, CPOs and DPOs gave a briefing on Muharram arrangements in their districts.
Moulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Moulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Muhammad Yasin Zafar, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Mufti Naseeruddin Naseer and others assured their support for peace.
