Meeting reviews security measures on Eid ul Azha and Muharram ul Harram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Peace Committee was held at the Police Lines Headquarters to review the security measures on Eid ul Azha and Muharram ul Harram, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

Chaired by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the meeting was attended by SSP Operations Shoaib Mahmood, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, eminent scholars of all sects and Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

Addressing the meeting, the CPO said that in view of the current situation, all measures were being taken to ensure law and order. He assured full support to maintain peace during religious occasions. Ulema had always played an imperative role in promoting peace and harmony, he added.